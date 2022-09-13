Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park

An investigation by CPW found that the boat operator was at fault for the accident.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured.

The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.

According to the agency, the victim was initially on the boat but at some point entered the water and was struck by the boat's propeller. Her leg was severely injured as a result, CPW said.

When the accident happened the boat was in the water and the operator was attempting to get it off the trailer and positioned alongside the dock, according to CPW.

CPW completed its investigation and determined the boat operator was at fault. They were cited with the following:

Failure to maintain a proper lookout while operating a vessel

Operating a class A vessel without the proper number of personal floatation devices on board

