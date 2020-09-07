Man falls off boat at reservoir in eastern Colorado, hasn't been found

Rescue crews are searching for the man, who had not been identified.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo — A 29-year-old man hasn't been found after he fell off a boat during an accident at a reservoir in eastern Colorado Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The accident happened at Jackson Reservoir, which is just 20 miles north of Wiggins.

Sheriff Dave Martin said emergency crews were called around 7:40 p.m.

There was some sort of accident involving one boat and the man ended up in the water, Martin said. No one else was injured.

Martin said crews from the Sheriff's Office, Wiggins Fire, Colorado State Parks and Platte Valley’s Dive Team are at the reservoir searching for the man.