2 avoid injuries in boat fire at Chatfield Reservoir

The two people on board jumped into the water and were not injured, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Two people avoided injuries when the boat they were on caught fire at Chatfield Reservoir Monday.

South Metro Fire Rescue said they were called to the fire around 3:45 p.m. The two people onboard the boat jumped into the water and were not injured, firefighters said.

High winds pushed the boat closer to the shore, but the fire was contained to the boat, firefighters said.

> Video above from May: Colorado changes boating law after deadliest year on water

South Metro Fire Rescue released photos of the boat that appeared to be thoroughly burned after producing thick, black smoke:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will investigate the cause of the fire, SMFR said.

