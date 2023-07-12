3 bodies found near Gunnison County campground

One body was found by a hiker near the Gold Creek Campground Sunday evening, and two more were found by investigators the next morning.

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Three bodies were found near the Gold Creek Campground north of Ohio City, Colorado in Gunnison County earlier this week.

On Sunday, a hiker in the area found a body near the campground and notified the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with GCSO searched the area the next morning and found two more bodies, according to Undersheriff Josh Ashe. The bodies appeared to have been at the campground for an extended period of time, Ashe said.

The Gunnison County Coroner's Office will perform autopsies and identify the bodies. The sheriff's office said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Ashe said there are no closures to the campgrounds in the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

