AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have released body camera footage of an incident where a man was shot and injured by officers responding to a report of an assault.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Andrew Huff, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

RELATED: Suspect in Aurora officer-involved shooting wants his charges dropped, lawyer says

RELATED: Aurora PD host news conference to address 3 recent high-profile incidents

Police officers were called to the 1500 block of South Bahama Circle in Aurora at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, APD said.

They were responding to a report of an assault when they saw an armed man, according to APD.

Police said that one officer opened fire, striking Huff in the buttocks. He was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No officers were injured.

Raw body camera video:

Editor's Note: The original video released by Aurora PD Monday night included police commentary, which was removed in this version. The original video is also available below.

Aurora PD video:

Huff has been charged with the following in relation to the incident:

Second-degree assault

Felony menacing

Third-degree assault

Huff's attorney, Birk Baumgartner, said his client wants the charges dropped.

Baumgartner said when police showed up to the home where Huff was shot – they were uniformed, but didn't verbally identify themselves.

He said that scared Huff because of an earlier altercation with his roommate.

“What we would expect the Aurora Police Department to do is to apologize," Baumgartner said. "Nobody think[s] Aurora Police came there to assassinate Mr. Huff… What we think happened is that they showed up to arrest him in this inexplicable manner and that an inexperienced police officer made a mistake and shot Mr. Huff because she got spooked."

Denver Police was called in to investigate the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the District Attorney's Office for review.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS