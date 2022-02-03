Body camera video shows aftermath of floor collapse at house party

Three people were injured in the collapse, which happened Saturday night at a home southeast of Aurora.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Body camera video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Thursday shows the aftermath of a floor collapse at a party in an Arapahoe County home.

Three people were injured in the collapse, which happened Saturday night at a home on East Princeton Place, which is southeast of Aurora.

A portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement during a party involving 100 to 150 juveniles, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

One of the three victims was seriously injured, while the other two suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

Body camera video edited by the sheriff's office shows responding deputies telling the party guests to leave, then searching the basement under the collapsed floor.

> Content Warning: This video includes profanity.

The sheriff's office said the homeowners were hosting a birthday party for their 18-year-old grandson. Deputies said at the time that it appeared to be a horrible accident, and they were not conducting a criminal investigation. The district attorney's office said Wednesday that no charges will be filed.

People at the party said it got out of hand after the address of the home was shared on social media.

That's how Cass Henry, 15, and his brother AJ Henry, 17, found out about the party.

"I think it just got leaked around a little bit so everyone thought it was just an open house," Cass said. "People started just showing up."

The brothers were two of the teenagers who fell through the first floor of the home. Cass said he ended up going to the hospital for a broken ankle.

"Two seconds before the ground ended up breaking, you could hear it all snapping apart, but you didn’t have enough time to do anything about it," Cass said.

South Metro said firefighters searched the entire home and confirmed no one was trapped.

