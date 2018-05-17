A man's body was found inside an Adams County recycling facility Thursday morning.

The body likely came into the Alpine Waste and Recycling Facility at 645 West 53rd Place with a load of trash a spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the body came into the facility on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. That information will help them narrow down where it might have been picked up.

There were no visible signs of trauma on the body, according to the sheriff's office.

