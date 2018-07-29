ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — A Rocky Mountain National Park ranger has found a body believed to be that of a Fort Collins man who was last heard from nearly a month ago.

According to a release from the park, the body was located northwest of the summit of Mount Meeker in steep terrain Saturday afternoon. The identification won't be official until after an autopsy is completed, but park officials believe it was 38-year-old Brian Perri.

Rangers were notified on July 5th by Fort Collins Police that Perri had been reported missing. He had texted a friend a picture of himself from the summit of Mount Meeker on June 30th, and was expected to return that day.

Rangers found Perri's car in the parking lot at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead that day and launched an extensive search that involved helicopters, ground searchers, and dog teams. The majority of the 22.5 square mile search area was in rugged and remote terrain with loose rock, steep ridges, and exposed cliffs.

