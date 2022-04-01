Body found on Boulder street

Police are asking the public to avoid Pearl Street between 47th and 49th streets while they investigate.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating the suspicious death of a person whose body was found on a street early Friday morning.

According to BPD, they received a call of a person who was not conscious or breathing in the 4800 block of Pearl Street around 5:55 a.m.

Officers saw that the person was dead, according to BPD, and investigators are trying to determine what happened to them. They said the person suffered traumatic injuries.

Police said they're using a drone to get video of the scene, but wind is making that difficult.

Pearl Street is shut down between 47th and 49th streets for the investigation, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The person's cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner's office, BPD said.

Police said they do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public.

