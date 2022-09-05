Body of man who went missing at Cherry Creek Reservoir found

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man went missing at the reservoir on May 7.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Search crews have found a suspected drowning victim at Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tweeted Saturday that their Marine Evidence Recovery Team and South Metro Fire Rescue had found the body of a man who went missing there a week ago.

CPW said the 29-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was on a tube being pulled by a boat when he became separated from the tube and went missing in the water on May 7. He was not wearing a life jacket.

South Metro Fire Rescue said that evening that rescue efforts had been unsuccessful and that the effort had turned into a recovery operation.

The reservoir was closed to boating for several days while crews searched for the man. It reopened Friday.

CPW said the man will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

