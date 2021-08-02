Body found at golf course, cause of death under investigation

A man's body was found floating in a pond at Hyland Hills on Sunday, and there were no signs of major trauma, Westminster Police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police Department (WPD) said it is investigating after a body was found at a golf club on Sunday.

WPD said that officers received a call around 11 a.m. about a possible floating body in a pond at Hyland Hills Golf Course, located at 9650 Sheridan Blvd.

That's just north of the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and West 92nd Avenue.

Officers found the body of an adult man floating in the water, and according to WPD he did not have any signs of major trauma.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and WPD said it is too early to determine if the death was criminal, accidental or possibly suicide.

Adams County Coroner's Office will release the identity and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

