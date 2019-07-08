LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Kayakers discovered a body floating in one of the Soda Lakes at Bear Creek Regional Park early Wednesday morning, according to the District 2 Chief of West Metro Fire Rescue.

The body was floating on the surface of the water of Big Soda Lake and a West Metro dive team was dispatched to recover it, the District Chief said. They completed the recovery around 9:30 a.m.

The Soda Lakes are just off C-470 and Morrison Road. Lakewood police are handling the investigation into what happened.

