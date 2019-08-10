BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A body was found in a ditch Friday morning in Boulder County, a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

City of Boulder staff members were inspecting the Farmers Ditch near the 4800 block of North 26th Avenue just before noon Monday when they came across the body, the release says.

The Sheriff's Office release says they believe the person who died was a man who was in his 50s or 60s, but that it is difficult to know because it appeared the body "had been there for some time."

The Boulder County Coroner's Office is now working to determine a cause of death and to identify the person.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Boulder County Coroner's Office all responded.

