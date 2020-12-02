LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning responded to a deceased person near the road in the area of Old Flowers Road and Pingree Park Road in Bellevue.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

The person's identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

RELATED: 2 charged, 1 wanted in connection to Fort Collins massage parlors reportedly offering sexual services

RELATED: 3 suspects arrested in connection to Fort Collins fitness center thefts

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS

.