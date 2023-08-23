Deputies investigate after body found along road in rural Arapahoe County

Deputies said a resident found the woman's body along Yulle Road, between Colfax Avenue and Interstate 70.

ARAPAHOE, Colo. — Deputies are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in rural Arapahoe County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said that just before noon, a resident found the woman's body along Yulle Road, between Colfax Avenue and Interstate 70. That's between the towns of Bennett and Strasburg.

The sheriff's office said they are investigating her death as suspicious. The coroner's office will identify her and determine how she died.

The sheriff's office said there will be a large law enforcement response in the area for several hours. Yulle Road is closed between Colfax Avenue and I-70 due to the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

#ALERT Multiple deputies are on scene of an active death investigation between Bennett and Strasburg. They will be out there for several hours. N. Yulle Rd. is closed between E. Colfax Ave. and I-70. Please avoid the area. PIO on scene. Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/bwqmxyq57N — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 23, 2023

