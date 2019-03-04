COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The body of a 33-year-old soldier who was killed in combat in Afghanistan last month has been returned to Colorado.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay's body arrived at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon. Police escorted a motorcade through the city and firefighters saluted as it drove past.

The soldier from Cortez, Colo. died on March 22 from injuries sustained while conducting combat operations. He was serving in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, and was a member of the Second Battalion of the 10th Special Forces Group.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered that United States and Colorado flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff to honor Lindsay through April 9, when a memorial service will be held at Fort Carson. Lindsay is survived by a wife and four daughters.

Another Fort Carson soldier, Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, was also killed. His body arrived back home today as well.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

