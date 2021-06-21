Woman's body recovered in Rocky Mountain National Park

The woman's body was discovered by park visitors on Friday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) recovered a woman's body Sunday in the outtake of The Loch, according to the park.

On Friday, park rangers were notified by park visitors of a woman's body in a drainage below the outlet of The Loch, Kyle Patterson with RMNP said.

Rangers attempted to reach the location on Friday night, but had to suspend their efforts due to lightning storms and darkness, according to Patterson. RMNP Search and Rescue Team members were also hampered by bad weather on Saturday as well.

On Sunday, the woman's body was extricated, to the Loch Vale Trail and wheeled out to the Glacier Trailhead, according to the park.

The Larimer County Coroner has identified the body as a 33-year-old Arvada woman, Patterson said. The name of the woman will not be released until after next of kin has been notified.

