EVERGREEN, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they found nothing explosive inside a vehicle that caused them to evacuate a 300-foot area near Swede Gulch Road and Highway 74.

The Sheriff's Office said a call came in at 4:40 p.m. for a report of possible explosives in a vehicle in the 1000 block of El Rancho Road. A witness told 9NEWS she saw a car with a note on it indicating a bomb was inside.

The man who owns the car, a 61-year-old white male from Evergreen, is in custody on a felony charge of false reporting of an incendiary device, the Sheriff's Office said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS