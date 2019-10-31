CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 25-year-old man is in custody following a report of a suspicious device at the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District in Centennial, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ASCO).

ACSO said a man walked into the building, which is located at 6450 S. Revere Parkway, at about 12 p.m. Thursday and said a bomb was in his car.

Police and a bomb squad were called to the scene to investigate. A robot was also used to check the passenger seat of the vehicle, ACSO spokesperson Deborah Sherman said, but no device was found.

All businesses within ¼ mile of the DA's office were told to shelter in place during the investigation. The shelter in place order has since been called off.

