CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 25-year-old man is in custody following a report of a suspicious device at the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District in Centennial, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ASCO).  

ACSO said a man walked into the building, which is located at 6450 S. Revere Parkway, at about 12 p.m. Thursday and said a bomb was in his car.

Police and a bomb squad were called to the scene to investigate. A robot was also used to check the passenger seat of the vehicle, ACSO spokesperson Deborah Sherman said, but no device was found. 

All businesses within ¼ mile of the DA's office were told to shelter in place during the investigation. The shelter in place order has since been called off. 

18th Judicial District bomb threat Oct. 31 2019
KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS