Possible human bones found among ashes near Crestone campground

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after possible human bones were found mixed with ashes along a road near a campground in Crestone on Monday, a Facebook post from the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says.

The agency received a tip about the possible human remains around 5:30 p.m. on April 25 after they were discovered near the Forest Service gate to North Crestone Campground. The road is also known as Saguache County Road 71. The campground is closed between September and May.

A corporal with the sheriff's office arrived and observed the bones and believed that appeared human, the agency said. He noticed they appeared to have been burned or cremated because there were ashes mixed in with the bones.

The county coroner was called to the scene and he also suspected that the bones were human. As a result, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was contacted to assist with the recovery of the bones and the collection of any potential evidence from the area. The bones were ultimately collected from the area the next day, on April 26, the sheriff's office said.

The coroner and the CBI are working with a forensic anthropologist to examine the bones and determine if they're human, however at this time the agency said they don't believe the bones belong to Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger.

Morphew has been missing since May 2020 and is believed to be dead. Her husband, Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with presumed death, but the case was recently dismissed. Prosecutors can however charge him again if new evidence comes to light.

Reisinger was last in July 2016 in the Crestone area.

SCSO is asking the public for tips about the discovery. Anyone who has information about the bones should contact the agency at 719-0655-2544.

