Boulder fire that destroyed 24 units at apartment complex determined accidental

The fire last month at the Magwood Apartments was started by discarded smoking material, Boulder Fire-Rescue said.

BOULDER, Colo — The cause of a fire that displaced the residents of 24 units last month at an apartment complex on Kalmia Avenue was determined to be accidental, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR).

Almost a month since the fire, the BFR investigation team said the fire started after someone discarded smoking material in a plant pot with potting mix and dried and dead plants.

On March 25, firefighters were called out to Magwood Apartments located at 2880 Kalmia Ave. for a building that was on fire. When firefighters got on the scene, they quickly began an initial fire attack as the Boulder Police Department evacuated residents from the building, according to BFR.

BFR said the fire was believed to have started in the upper part of the building and spread along the attic. Firefighters remained on the scene to put out hotspots and investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said 24 units suffered fire and water damage. Twenty-four families were displaced. No one was hurt in the fire, BFR said.

BFR reminded people to make sure that anything on fire is completely out before discarding.

