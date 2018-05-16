Boulder City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night at a third meeting to ban the sale and possession of assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines within city limits.

Several amendments were discussed at last week's meeting, including raising the age to buy firearms to 21 instead of 18 - and those amendments will be considered by the council at a later date, according to the city's Twitter account.

#BoulderCouncil agrees to adopt Ordinance 8245 on consent, adding additional firearm regulations. At a later date, council will consider amendments to the ordinance on consent. Council is now discussing other Consent Agenda items. — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) May 16, 2018

Those exempted from the ban would include law enforcement officials, military service members and holders of Federal Firearm Licenses, among others, per the city's Twitter account.

Gun control advocates in Boulder had urged the city council to pass the city's proposed ban on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines as soon as possible.

A group of people against the ordinance marched in Boulder ahead of the second vote last week. They openly carried long guns and police did not stop them - opting not to interfere with their right to assembly.

