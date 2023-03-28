Shelter-in-place issued while police respond to barricaded subject

A shelter-in-place has been issued by police in the area of 17th Street and Yarmouth Avenue on Tuesday morning.

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers from the Boulder Police Department (BPD) responded to a barricaded subject early Tuesday morning in north Boulder.

BPD got the first call for this suspect at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to Dionne Waugh with BPD.

BPD tweeted around 12:05 a.m. about an armed individual who was barricaded inside a home near 17th Street and Yarmouth Avenue. Waugh said police do not believe anyone else is inside the home at the time and officers are trying to get the suspect out of the home.

Police had issued a shelter-in-place for the area and asked the public to avoid traveling in the area.

The shelter-in-place extended from Yarmouth Avenue to Yaupon Avenue and from 15th Street to between 16th Street and 17th Street, according to a map tweeted by BPD. As of 5:45 a.m., the shelter-in-place was still in effect.

Police didn't initially provide any information about any road closures or how far the shelter-in-place order extended.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

