Several Boulder County cities and towns set to vote on stricter gun ordinances

Tuesday night several town and city councils will meet to discuss and vote on newly proposed gun ordinances. If passed, the ordinances would create tighter gun laws.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As democrats and republicans in the Capitol work to come together on an agreement to address tighter gun laws, local governments are doing the same.

Video above is from a June 1 9NEWS report on the challenges of passing gun laws.

Tuesday night, multiple city and town councils in Boulder County are hoping to strengthen their own gun laws through newly proposed ordinances.

The ordinances would:

Ban the sale of assault weapons

Ban magazines containing more than 10 rounds

Raise the purchase age from 18 to 21

Prohibit concealed carry in some places

Require a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases

Require gun stores to provide more awareness about the dangers of guns using signs

Following the King Soopers shooting in March of 2021, Governor Jared Polis signed three-gun bills into law.

Expanding background checks

Reversing bans preventing local governments and jurisdictions from creating their own gun regulations to be stronger than the state

Funding for CDPHE to create the state’s first Office of Gun Violence Prevention

The reversal is what’s allowing these local entities to vote on these new ordinances which could become law by the end of summer if a majority votes to pass.

Boulder and Louisville's meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Boulder’s meeting is virtual due to COVID transmission. Both will hold public comment sessions.

At 5:30 p.m., the town of Lafayette will have its first reading of the ordinances.

The town of Superior will meet virtually at 8 p.m.