Boulder County deputy pleads guilty after causing crash while responding to call

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County deputy who failed to slow down at a red light while responding to a call last year, which resulted in a crash that seriously injured two people, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

On Aug. 12, of last year, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Daniel Pratt responded to a call for assistance by law enforcement at the Boulder County Fair. Around 9:30 p.m. that night law enforcement officers at the fair called for extra help after fights broke out and the crowd became aggressive.

Pratt was on Colorado Highway 119 in a marked patrol vehicle when he drove through a red light and into the intersection at Niwot Road and hit another vehicle.

The two people in that other vehicle were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Pratt was evaluated at the scene. After an independent investigation by the Colorado State Patrol, the District Attorney’s Office charged Pratt with two counts of vehicular assault.

In court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, which was supported by the victims who both attended the hearing. One of them described their long road to recovery after the crash but also expressed that he did not feel there was any purpose in having Pratt serve jail time.

“Although Deputy Pratt was speeding to a call for emergency assistance, he drove recklessly and violated the requirements of the Sheriff’s Office by speeding and not slowing at the red light," said DA Michael Dougherty "Having met with the victims, I know that this crash significantly impacted their health and wellbeing. I appreciate their cooperation throughout this criminal case and conviction, as well as the work of the Colorado State Patrol on the investigation and crash reconstruction analysis.”

CSP's investigation focused on the speed of the vehicles, the right of way, the red traffic light, the observations of eyewitnesses, the Sheriff’s Office policies for activating lights and sirens, as well as the policy for approaching a red traffic light while running emergent.

Pratt received 90 days of probation to allow for the possibility of restorative justice. He was also ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay a fine of $300. Pratt also provided proof of completion for a driving class prior to the hearing.