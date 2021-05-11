x
Stage 1 fire restrictions coming back to Boulder County

Growing wildfire dangers forced officials to implement Stage 1 restrictions.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire restrictions return to unincorporated areas of western Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said State 1 fire restrictions go into effect Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The restrictions prohibit:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire including charcoal barbecues and grills.
  • Shooting off fireworks
  • Recreational shooting. Hunters with a valid and current hunting license are exempt.
  • Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
  • Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
  • Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.
  • Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated area that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.
Credit: Boulder County Sheriff's Office
Map of where Stage 1 fire restrictions will take effect on Nov. 30.

People can build fires in permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites including:

  • Kelly Dahl Campground
  • Rainbow Lakes Campground
  • Camp Dick Campground
  • Peaceful Valley Campground
  • Meeker Park Overflow Campground
  • Olive Ridge Campground
  • Brainard Lake Recreation Area (Includes Pawnee Campground)

Increasing fire danger, lack of moisture, drought conditions and forecasted above-average temperatures are some of the reasons for the restrictions, according to the sheriff's office.

People who violate the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense and could face up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to possible civil penalties.

