Stage 1 fire restrictions coming back to Boulder County

Growing wildfire dangers forced officials to implement Stage 1 restrictions.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire restrictions return to unincorporated areas of western Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said State 1 fire restrictions go into effect Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire including charcoal barbecues and grills.

Shooting off fireworks

Recreational shooting. Hunters with a valid and current hunting license are exempt.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated area that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

People can build fires in permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites including:

Kelly Dahl Campground

Rainbow Lakes Campground

Camp Dick Campground

Peaceful Valley Campground

Meeker Park Overflow Campground

Olive Ridge Campground

Brainard Lake Recreation Area (Includes Pawnee Campground)

Increasing fire danger, lack of moisture, drought conditions and forecasted above-average temperatures are some of the reasons for the restrictions, according to the sheriff's office.

People who violate the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense and could face up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to possible civil penalties.