14-year-old girl missing in Boulder

14-year-old Heaven White was last seen Wednesday morning at Manhattan Middle School.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who they say may be with someone she met online.

Heaven White is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, 115 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and braces, BCSO said. White may have dyed her hair another color, according to BCSO.

White was last seen at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive, carrying a burgundy backpack and a turquoise lunch bag, BCSO said. White was seen walking inside the school but was marked absent from all of her classes, the sheriff's office said.

BCSO said White was potentially picked up from school and driven to her grandparent's house on Sugarloaf Drive between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Heaven has no history of running away, according to the sheriff's office. BCSO said it's possible that she is with a non-family member whom she met online.

If you have seen Heaven, please contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.

