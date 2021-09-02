Ground search suspended for missing hiker Josh Hall in Boulder County

The 27-year-old Arvada man was reported overdue from a hike on the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland on Feb. 3.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Rescue crews suspended the ground search Monday for an Arvada man who went for a hike with his dog near Nederland on Feb. 3 and didn't return, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Josh Hall, 27, was reported overdue on Wednesday evening, after he went on a hike from the Hessie Trailhead, where his vehicle was later found. His cellphone last pinged about noon Wednesday near the Devil's Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cutoff, near the Continental Divide Trail, BCSO said in a news release.

Crews spent several days searching for Hall in heavy winter conditions and made the decision on Monday to suspend the effort on the ground until either new information surfaces or until the snow melts.

BCSO said it would continue working with aviation partners to search from the air if weather conditions allowed.

About 70 rescuers assisted in the search from Wednesday night to Saturday evening. Crews checked accessible cabins and mine shafts along the 4th of July Road and along the Devil's Thumb Trail below the Diamond Lake cutoff, the sheriff's office said.

Hall was last seen wearing a green khaki jacket, a dark hat and a gray/green backpack. Anyone who finds any of those items or a dog leash was asked to contact Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444.

The organizations that helped in the search were: Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Alpine Rescue Team, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Nederland Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Air Force Resource Coordination Center, Flight for Life Colorado and the City of Boulder Watershed.