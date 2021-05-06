Crews searching for overdue hiker in area of Hessie Trailhead

The missing man was possibly going to Jasper Lake and did not return as expected on Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue crews were looking for a missing hiker on Saturday in the area of the Hessie Trailhead, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The 32-year-old man, whose name was being withheld, went hiking from the Hessie and Fourth of July Trailhead near Nederland on Wednesday. He was possibly headed to Jasper Lake and was due to return on Thursday, BCSO said in a release.

When the hiker failed to return, the family became concerned and notified the Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Deputies found a vehicle at the trailhead registered to the missing hiker, and a search was initiated. About 20 people from several agencies searched on Friday and were unable to find the hiker. The search was due to resume on Saturday morning with the assistance of aircraft, BCSO said.

The only clothing description provided for the hiker was that he was wearing a black hat and using hiking poles. He did not have any known medical issues. It wasn't known whether he had any supplies or equipment with him, the Sheriff's Office said.

Agencies helping with the search include the Boulder County Emergencies Services Unit, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs and the Boulder Emergency Squad, according to the release.