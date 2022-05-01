Boulder County to test outdoor sirens Monday

The tests will be at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County is going to test outdoor emergency sirens on Monday.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management will test the countywide emergency sirens beginning at 10 a.m., according to a press release from the Erie Police Department (EPD).

Another test will occur at 7 p.m. Monday, and EPD said the test will repeat on June 6 and Aug. 1.

If there's severe weather during the planned testing, the siren tests may be canceled.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management manages coordination and testing of the countywide network of outdoor sirens.

EPD said all Boulder County sirens test weekly throughout the year using a software program that performs a "silent" test. Monday's test won't be silent.

