Boulder announces e-bike voucher program

BOULDER, Colo. — Next week, the City of Boulder will start taking applications for vouchers to help residents pay for the cost of a new e-bike.

A limited number of vouchers are available for city residents. The city said they'll be given out in two rounds of applications: one starting July 6, and another in September.

The first round of applications will be open from 9 a.m. July 6 to 5 p.m. July 19. The city said they will randomly select 200 recipients from that round. Those who do not receive a voucher from the first round can reapply in September.

There are two types of vouchers: standard and income-qualified. Standard vouchers provide a $300 discount for regular e-bikes and $500 for e-cargo bikes.

Income-qualified vouchers offer $1,200 for regular e-bikes and $1,400 for e-cargo bikes. To qualify for the income-qualified voucher, the applicant's household income must be below 80% of area median family income for Boulder County, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Income-qualified recipients can also receive an additional $200 voucher for safety equipment, such as bike helmets, locks, lights and child seats.

Vouchers will be accepted at participating bike shops across Boulder County. Bike shops will be reimbursed for vouchers used at their stores.

The city said the rebates are funded by the city's Climate Tax and supported by a partnership with local nonprofit Community Cycles.

Denver launched an e-bike rebate program in April 2022. With the rebates, Denver residents can save $300 off the price of an e-bike, and residents who qualify for the income-qualified rebate can save $1,200. Purchasing an e-cargo bike adds an extra $200 to both types of vouchers.

Denver's e-bike rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The next batch of rebate vouchers will be released at 11 a.m. July 25, according to the city's website.

