BOULDER, Colo. — For the next few days, you'll be able to scoot around the city of Boulder despite a moratorium banning their usage.

Community members can try out e-scooters during five public demonstration events taking place Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Thursday, Sept. 19, hosted by the City of Boulder, the University of Colorado Boulder and the Boulder Chamber.

During those events, E-scooter companies Lyft, Bird, Lime, VeoRide, and Spin will each have e-scooters available to try out in designated areas.

The events will be held:

• Sept. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the CU Boulder Bike Fest, held at Farrand Field.

• Sept. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. next to the Dushanbe Teahouse (1770 13th St.).

• Sept. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. next to the Dushanbe Teahouse (1770 13th St.).

• Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flatirons Business Park (corner of Flatiron Parkway and Central Avenue).

• Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Community (2249 Willard Loop Drive).

An online e-scooter survey is also available at Be Heard Boulder for those who cannot attend the events but would like to provide input.

The e-scooter companies are providing the demo services for free.

In May 2019, City Council approved a moratorium on issuing business licenses to e-scooter companies seeking to operate in Boulder, effective until February 2020.

The city is using this time to explore whether e-scooters could help the city achieve its mobility goals listed in the 2019 Transportation Master Plan.

