Boulder hit-and-run crash injures teen

A 14-year-old student was hit in front of Fairview High School in Boulder. Police are looking for the driver of the car that left the scene.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school was hit and seriously injured by a driver who left the scene of the crash Wednesday, police said.

Boulder Police were called at around 1 p.m. about a hit-and-run crash that happened at Fairview High School, 1515 Greenbriar Blvd.

Officers learned at the scene that a student had been hit on the horseshoe-shaped road at the front area of the school.

Police could only describe the vehicle as a dark-colored SUV. The driver left the scene.

The boy was riding an electric mini bike through a nearby grassy area and pulled out between two parked cars, police said. He was struck while riding the mini bike. Police said the teen suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is in the early stages, and officers ask anyone with any information to call Accident Report Specialist Fischer at 303-503-0406 or Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado-specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.