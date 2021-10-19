WATCH LIVE: Boulder Fire-Rescue working large apartment fire

Boulder Fire-Rescue said the fire has affected 83 units in the apartment complex. No injuries have been reported.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR) tweeted Tuesday morning that they are working a large apartment fire in the 2300 block of Pearl Street.

In the tweets, BFR said that multiple agencies are helping put out the fire that has affected 83 units in the apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported, BFR said.

Fire crews said they were able to knock down most of the fire since they first arrived at the scene. Video from SKY9 showed heavy smoke in the surrounding area.

The Red Cross is working to help residents affected by the fire.

Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area as they work to knock out the fire.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this story once we get more information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.