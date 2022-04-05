Fire burning in Boulder County

Firefighters responded to the area of Carriage Hills Drive and Surrey Ridge Road Tuesday morning.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire in the area of Surrey Ridge Road and Carriage Hills Drive in Boulder County, according to Boulder County dispatch.

Dispatch says the fire was last estimated to be about half an acre in size.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for half of Colorado as high winds will make fire conditions dangerous Tuesday.

Strong northwest winds, low humidity and dry fuels will increase the potential for rapid fire spread on Colorado's plains and Front Range foothills Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

9NEWS has a crew on the way and will update as soon as there is more information.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

