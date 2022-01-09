Boulder high school evacuated due to police activity

The nature of the police activity was unclear. Boulder PD said they were executing a warrant in the area of 20th Street and Baseline Road, just outside the school.

BOULDER, Colo. — New Vista High School in Boulder was evacuated Thursday afternoon while police executed a warrant near the campus, the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) said.

The district said the Boulder Police Department alerted them that officers would be executing a warrant at the intersection of 20th Street and Baseline Road, on the front side of the campus. Police called for the school to be evacuated, the district said.

"As a precautionary measure, we are in the process of evacuating students and relocating them to a reunification point away from the school," the district said in a tweet.

About 250 students were evacuated to the back side of the school, then taken by bus to a reunification point at the BVSD Education Center at 7500 E. Arapahoe Road in Boulder. The reunification process began around 3:30 p.m.

The block of 20th Street that includes the school was closed while police executed the warrant. Police said around 3:15 p.m. that "the parties are in custody" and the road has been reopened.

Parents were asked not to come to the school. The district said staff will be staying with students at the reunification location until their families are able to pick them up.

CU Boulder said there was no danger to their campus, which is nearby.

