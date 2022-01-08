Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash

"Students love him. I mean, everybody loved him. I don't know if I've ever met anybody that didn't like Dan," his colleague Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder High School's Millennium Lab has just about everything. The workshop is covered with computers, machines and everything needed to maintain them. But not even a room full of tools can fix heartbreak.

"I really don't know what I'm going to do without him. He's awesome. He was awesome," Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman said as she thought about her co-teacher Dan Zahner. "Students love him. I mean, everybody loved him. I don't know if I've ever met anybody that didn't like Dan."

Dan was an educator for 30 years. He coached Boulder High's robotics team and consistently encouraged his students to think outside the box.

"Honestly I'm just very grateful. I've very grateful to have known him," Jessica said.

Last week, Dan and his father-in-law James Mike Holland died in a plane crash in central Nebraska. The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the cause, but the sheriff's office said weather could have been a contributing factor.

The two were heading to Iowa when the plane went down in central Nebraska.

"He was always doing something new, and aviation was his new passion," Jessica said.

That passion spilled into the classroom. Dan was supposed to teach an aviation course this upcoming school year where students would begin to build a two-seat airplane.

It would be one last big project to close out a massive career. Jessica said Dan was possibly planning to retire after the upcoming year.

"I feel a little cheated by the universe, but the universe does what it does and we have no choice in the matter," she said.

All Jessica can choose to do is step back into the workshop. While the tools won't fix her pain, they'll help her build a legacy Dan would be proud of.

Dan's brother Jeff Zahner shared a statement to 9NEWS on Monday that read, "Our families are reeling from this tragedy - words cannot describe the sadness. Dan embraced life to the fullest and we love him for his enthusiasm and optimism in all his endeavors. Dan inspired his family, friends, and students with confidence to achieve their dreams whatever they may be."

Jeff added while he did not know Dan's father-in-law personally, he was also very adventurous and loved to share his knowledge, much like Dan.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS