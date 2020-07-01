BOULDER, Colo. — A child playing with matches may have caused a fire at a residence in Boulder Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Emergency crews responded to an 8:22 a.m. 911 call in the 7000 block of Park Circle in the Gunbarrrel neighborhood, where they found a home on fire.

BCSO said the home was significantly damaged and that one adult sustained minor injuries.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

