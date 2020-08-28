Boulder says buckets of feces, remnants of methamphetamine removed during homeless camp cleanup

The city of Boulder said it has cleared multiple homeless encampments in recent days, and plans to connect more people to services.

BOULDER, Colo. — The city of Boulder said it has successfully cleared multiple encampments for people experiencing homelessness, and said it removed hazardous items including remnants of methamphetamine, needles, truckloads of trash and five-gallon buckets of human feces.

That’s according to a news release distributed Friday afternoon. The city said the effort to clear the encampments has happened over the course of five days and extended from the 9th Street Bridge to Broadway on the municipal campus.

The release says the final sweep happened in Sister City Plaza, which is in front of the municipal building. The encampment was dubbed by some as “Occupy Boulder,” according to the release.

Twenty people were living there at the time, and the city said six were connected to services to help them out of homelessness, and several accepted transportation to the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless.

“The encampments cleared today were full of hazardous material that was both dangerous for the occupants and the greater community,” the city wrote in a release.

This area of the Sister City Plaza will remain fenced off until it is deemed safe by Boulder’s health officials.

The city said residents in all of the sites that have been cleared during its multi-departmental operations were given notices to leave on their own or participate in services.

“The city considers dangerous encampments an ongoing challenge and expects new locations to emerge,” the release says. “There are also other existing locations that need to be addressed over the next several weeks.”

The city did not specify what those sites are.