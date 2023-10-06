Boulder kids invited to name city's snowplows in contest

Past winning names include Darth Blader and Super Scooper.

BOULDER, Colo. — Kids in Boulder have a chance to put their creativity to use as the city names its snowplows for the upcoming winter.

The City of Boulder said in a release that students from pre-K through 12th grade can submit their snowplow names, with a parent or guardian's permission, at bldr.fyi/snowplow2023 by Oct. 20.

17 snowplows will receive names through the contest, the release said. The winning names will be selected by city staff.

The contest began in 2021, when the city received more than 200 entries from Boulder elementary-age students. Winning names included Darth Blader and Super Scooper.

“This year, we wanted to expand the contest to include more youth from our community," said City of Boulder Business Services Supervisor Rene Lopez. "To accommodate this, we plan to name seven additional plows, bringing our named fleet to 17 snowplows. This contest is one of my favorite annual events, and our snowplow operators also feel drawn to drive the plow featuring their favorite name. It is a wonderful way to engage with youth in our community.”

Winners will be invited to attend the snowplow naming ceremony and photo opportunity that will take place on Nov. 18.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.