Reopening of Boulder King Soopers postponed

The company had planned to reopen the store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive next week.

BOULDER, Colo. — Amid a strike by employees at dozens of its stores, King Soopers announced on Thursday that it was postponing the reopening of its Table Mesa location in Boulder.

Ten people were killed in a shooting in March at the Boulder store, which has undergone a full renovation over the past few months. The company had planned to reopen the store Jan. 20.

“This was a very difficult decision, and after long consideration we have decided to pause for the right moment to come together and unite on this next chapter,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, in a statement. “We know this is a monumental milestone in our healing journey and that it must be free of distractions.”

The company did not announce a new opening date.

Thousands of King Soopers employees went on strike Wednesday morning after their labor union rejected the company's "last, best and final" contract offer the day before.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents King Soopers employees in Colorado, said on Thursday that it was prepared to resume negotiations with King Soopers on Friday.

King Soopers' latest offer, made on Tuesday, would increase the company's investment in wages and bonuses to $170 million over the next three years, from the previous $148 million, according to a news release.

