Boulder King Soopers to reopen in January

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder King Soopers store where 10 people were killed in a shooting in March will reopen next month after undergoing a full renovation, the company and the city announced Wednesday.

The store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder will reopen Jan. 20.

"This store has been the cornerstone of the South Boulder Community for the last 49 years and has served as an icon, providing food and a sense of community to our neighbors, friends and customers, and we are looking forward to welcoming our associates and the community back to their fully remodeled store," the company said in a release.

The store has been redesigned using feedback from employees and the community, the company said. More details about the redesign and reopening will be forthcoming.

The store has been closed since March 22, when a gunman killed 10 people in a mass shooting there.

After the closure, King Soopers donated 14 semi-trucks worth of products from the store shelves to Community Food Share in Louisville.

In the days after the shooting, the fence outside the store became a memorial, collecting thousands of items from the community. The Museum of Boulder is working to preserve and eventually display some of the items.

King Soopers, along with city officials, announced on May 12 that the store would be renovated and reopened.

A judge in October ordered that the shooting suspect undergo a second competency evaluation, after the first evaluation found he was incompetent to proceed through the court process. His next court appearance is set for Friday.

King Soopers continues to operate its Boulder Strong resource center at 2935 Baseline Road. Anyone in need of mental health services or assistance is encouraged to visit.

