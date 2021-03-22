Boulder King Soopers reopening after being postponed

The store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder will reopen on Feb. 9.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder King Soopers store where 10 people were killed in a shooting last March will reopen after being postponed after thousands of King Soopers employees went on strike.

The store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder will reopen on Feb. 9. The store was set to reopen on Jan. 20. but was posted to a later date after thousands of King Soopers employees went on strike after their labor union rejected the company's "last, best and final" contract offer.

The union and King Soopers ended the strike on Jan. 21 after reaching a tentative agreement on a contract.

The Boulder King Soopers plans on reopening at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9 with a ceremony to remember the 10 people killed by a gunman at the location.

The store has been closed since March 22, 2021.

“We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next chapter,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us.”

Representatives from King Soopers and the City of Boulder announced back in May 2021 that the store would be renovated. The grocery chain has not released details on what redesigns were done to the store.

