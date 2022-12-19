Boulder's main library closed after meth detected in bathroom air ducts

After air ducts in six restrooms in Boulder's main library tested positive for unsafe methamphetamine levels, the city closed down the building as a precaution.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's main library is closed after environmental testing showed methamphetamine use in the building's bathrooms.

City staff said in a news release that the closure was done out of "an abundance of caution," and for the public's safety. They're not sure how long the closure will last.

The library at 1001 Arapahoe Ave. was closed after staff received results from tests it ordered of air ducts in six restrooms located around the building.

Tests showed that the residue inside the air ducts had "higher than acceptable levels of methamphetamine," according to city staff.

"The testing stems from a recent spike in reports of individuals smoking in public restrooms over the past four weeks. On two occasions, city employees were evaluated and cleared of ongoing health concerns after experiencing symptoms consistent with a potential exposure to meth residue or fumes," the news release said.

The Meadows, George Reynolds and NoBo Corner libraries will remain open.

The city said employees of the main library will be reassigned to other locations or work from home.

The city said there is no indication that people who have been in the library and its restrooms in recent weeks face significant health risks. Symptoms of exposure to low levels of meth contamination include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Fatigue

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.