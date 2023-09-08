Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police said they are looking for Leigh, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 7.
Police said Leigh was headed toward Boulder High School, located at 1604 Arapahoe Ave., at 7:30 a.m. She was reportedly wearing plaid pajama-style pants, a "Night Before Christmas" shirt and black/pink Nike shoes.
Leigh has brown eyes, brown hair and may be wearing a nose ring and/or glasses.
Police said they are currently investigating the situation and asked that anyone with information contact Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333 about case 23-08981.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
