Police searching for Boulder woman who went missing a week ago

Michele Jongresso, 56, was last seen Feb. 5.
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for a week.

BPD said Friday that Michele Jongresso, 56, had not been seen since Feb. 5 and her family is worried about her.

She suffers from a medical condition that her family has noticed is now negatively affecting her cognition, BPD said.

She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, and has brown hair.

She was last seen driving a red Ford Focus with Colorado license plates 986 MDD, police said.

Anyone who has seen Jongresso is asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333. Anyone who may have any other information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. McNalley at 303-441-3482.

