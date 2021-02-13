Police searching for Boulder woman who went missing a week ago

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for a week.
BPD said Friday that Michele Jongresso, 56, had not been seen since Feb. 5 and her family is worried about her.
She suffers from a medical condition that her family has noticed is now negatively affecting her cognition, BPD said.
She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, and has brown hair.
She was last seen driving a red Ford Focus with Colorado license plates 986 MDD, police said.
Anyone who has seen Jongresso is asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333. Anyone who may have any other information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. McNalley at 303-441-3482.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS