Boulder emergency management social media account hacked, reposts cryptocurrency account

Boulder Office of Disaster Management said its social media account was hacked before dozens of posts promoting cryptocurrency were made Sunday.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder County Office of Diaster Management (ODM) confirmed its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked before posts promoting a cryptocurrency account were shared Saturday.

The first post promoting a cryptocurrency account was made around 7:49 a.m., and since dozens of identical posts have been shared from the account.

Mike Chard, director of Boulder County ODM, said they do not know who the hackers are, and that the first priority is deactivating the account.

A new account will be created, but in the meantime, Chard said the best way to access information about any possible emergencies is through their website.

Looks like Boulder OEM’s account got hacked pic.twitter.com/lFNQnTA28T — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) October 8, 2023

