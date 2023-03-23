Boulder to raise price of downtown on-street parking

The city said the change applies to "high-demand" areas of downtown Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — It will soon cost a bit more to park on the street in certain areas of downtown Boulder.

The City of Boulder said in a release Thursday that starting April 3, parking close to "high-demand" areas of downtown Boulder will cost another 50 cents per hour.

The cost of on-street parking currently ranges between $1.50 and $2.00 per hour, according to the city's website.

The city said the change is the result of a study of Boulder's growing parking needs and a move toward what it calls performance-based pricing.

Performance-based pricing sets different parking rates for on-street blocks depending on demand for that block, the release said. It also offers lower pricing for off-street parking.

The change does not apply to accessible parking spaces, according to the release, which will continue to cost $1.50 per hour.

Pay parking on downtown streets is in effect Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release said parking in City of Boulder garages will continue to cost $1.25 an hour, with a daily flat rate of $15 for stays longer than six hours.

There is also special flat rate pricing of $3 for vehicles that are in and out between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. on weekdays, which is intended to provide downtown swing shift workers with more affordable parking.

“Boulder is a recognized national leader in providing a variety of options for access, parking, and transportation," said Cris Jones, interim director of the city’s Community Vitality Department, in a statement. “Performance-based pricing of on-street parking is just one of many strategies the city is working to implement to support the community’s social, economic, and environmental goals.”