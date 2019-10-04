BOULDER, Colo. — A former US attorney will lead the investigation into Boulder police and their response following a confrontation between officers and a black student.

According to a news release last month, a Boulder police officer saw a man, now identified as Naropa University student Zayd Atkinson, sitting in a partially enclosed patio area directly behind a ‘Private Property’ sign and spoke to him to find out if he was allowed on the property.

Atkinson told the officer that he worked and lived at the building and provided his school identification card, the release said.

The officer detained the man to investigate further and requested additional assistance over the radio, the release said. Over the radio, the officer indicated the man was uncooperative and unwilling to put down a blunt object, the news release said.

Several officers, including a supervisor, responded and determined the object the man was holding was used to pick up trash, police said. Officers ultimately determined the man had a legal right to be on the property and returned the man’s school identification card. All officers left the area and no further action was taken, according to the release.

Naropa University President Charles Lief, in response to a request for comment, wrote via email to 9NEWS in March that eight officers in all responded. He said some of them drew their weapons and some appeared ready to draw weapons.

The City of Boulder said the original responding officer is on paid administrative leave and an internal investigation is on its way to the police chief. No actions were taken against the other officers.

Former US Attorney Bob Troyer will lead an independent investigation into the police response.

Former Boulder County District attorney Stan Garnett was first picked for the review, but Atkinson and the community called for a "Boulder outsider" and specifically mentioned Troyer.

The city said they are also working on a task force that will eventually create what they are calling a "police oversight committee."

