BOULDER, Colorado — Boulder Police are looking for 12-year-old David Delacruz.

At about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Delacruz was reported missing by his mother.

His mother said David hadn't come home after football practice.

David was last seen in the area of Casey Middle School.

David is approximately 4-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, jean shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Boulder Police is flying their drone in the area of 3100 34th St. in the search for David.

Police have also asked for dogs to help in the search.

If you have seen David, please call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.